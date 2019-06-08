Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia team wins most crushing victory in its history

Sport
June 08, 22:19 UTC+3

It has defeated San Marino’s team 9-0 during a home match of the qualifying tournament for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

SARANSK, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s football team has defeated San Marino’s team 9-0 during a home match of the qualifying tournament for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship. The meeting was held in Saransk at the Mordovia-Arena stadium.

Russia’s Artyom Dzyuba (31, penalty goal, 73, 76, 88th minutes), Fyodor Kudryashov (36), Anton Miranchuk (41) and Fyodor Smolov (77, 83) scored goals, and there was an own goal from San Marino’s Michele Cevoli in the 25th minute.

Russia team won the largest victory in its history. The previous records of the Russian team were set in matches against San Marino team in 1995 and Liechtenstein team in 2015 (both times 7-0).

