Nornickel to invest $31 million in sports performance center in Norilsk

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Investments in construction of a sports performance and fitness center in Norilsk will make about 2 billion rubles ($31 million), Nornickel’s Vice President Dmitry Pristanskov told a panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"In Norilsk, we are building a unique sports performance and fitness center with a capacity of 1,000 clients," he said. "We shall invest in it about 2 billion rubles."

The construction is under an agreement between the Krasnoyarsk Region, Nornickel and the local authorities. The Norilsk Nickel minifootball team will train there. The center will host games of Russia’s Cup in minifootball. The company stressed the complex would be accessible for people with limited mobility.

Nornickel traditionally pays close attention to development of sports and fitness, and over recent three years it has invested in sports infrastructures throughout Russia about 4 billion rubles ($61 million), the vice president added.

About the forum

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The event’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda." The forum’s organizer is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SRIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.