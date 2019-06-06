Seventeen-year-old Anisimova defeats Halep in Roland Garros quarter-final

PARIS, June 6. /TASS/. American tennis player of Russian descent Amanda Anisimova (51) has defeated 2018 French Open winner, Romania's Simona Halep (3) in the Grand Slam tournament's quarter-final.

The 17-year-old Anisimova beat 27-year-old Halep in two sets with a score of 6:2, 6:4. She will now head on to face Australia's Ashleigh Barty (8) in the semi-final. "I’ve been working so hard, but I didn’t think it would pay off like this. This is honestly more than I could ask for," Anisimova said in her postmatch remarks as quoted by the New York Times.

This is Anisimova's second French Open - she lost in the first round in 2017.

Amanda Anisimova has become the first female tennis player born in the 21st century to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.

The French open will conclude on June 9. The total prize fund amounts to 42.66 mln euro.