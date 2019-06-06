Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Seventeen-year-old Anisimova defeats Halep in Roland Garros quarter-final

Sport
June 06, 16:43 UTC+3 PARIS

Anisimova has become the first female tennis player born in XXI century to reach a Grand Slam semi-final

Share
1 pages in this article
Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova

© AP Photo/Michel Euler

PARIS, June 6. /TASS/. American tennis player of Russian descent Amanda Anisimova (51) has defeated 2018 French Open winner, Romania's Simona Halep (3) in the Grand Slam tournament's quarter-final.

Read also
Maria Sharapova

Russia's tennis star Sharapova may take part in Mallorca Open

The 17-year-old Anisimova beat 27-year-old Halep in two sets with a score of 6:2, 6:4. She will now head on to face Australia's Ashleigh Barty (8) in the semi-final. "I’ve been working so hard, but I didn’t think it would pay off like this. This is honestly more than I could ask for," Anisimova said in her postmatch remarks as quoted by the New York Times.

This is Anisimova's second French Open - she lost in the first round in 2017.

Amanda Anisimova has become the first female tennis player born in the 21st century to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.

The French open will conclude on June 9. The total prize fund amounts to 42.66 mln euro.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Tennis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: New weapons to defend Russia, even if New START Treaty terminated
2
Putin calls on London to turn the page in relations with Moscow
3
Seventeen-year-old Anisimova defeats Halep in Roland Garros quarter-final
4
Putin arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in international economic forum
5
Two female Saudi artists to take part in St. Petersburg digital art exhibition
6
Putin says Russia not interested in very high oil prices
7
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT