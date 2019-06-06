Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Most Russian Premier League clubs in favor of increasing number of clubs — source

Sport
June 06, 12:30 UTC+3

A final decision may be taken later by the executive committee of the Russian Football Union

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Most clubs in the Russian Premier League (RPL) have voted in favor of increasing the number of clubs in the country's top league from 16 to 18, a source close to the RPL meeting told TASS.

"Fifteen clubs in favor, one - against," the source said.

The question of raising the number of clubs in the RPL to 18 was discussed at the meeting of the executive committee of the Russian Football Union on May 23. The RPL has had 16 clubs competing for the championship title since 1998.

A final decision may be taken later by the executive committee of the Russian Football Union.

FC Lokomotiv chairman: Russian Premier League should bear in mind problems of potential expansion

Anatoly Mescheryakov, chairman of the board of directors of FC Lokomotiv Moscow, has told TASS it is important to bear in mind the cases of Tosno and Amkar football clubs when deciding on expanding the Russian Premier League from 16 to 18 clubs. FC Tosno and FC Amkar Perm were dissolved in 2018 due to financial problems.

According to TASS sources, 15 out of 16 Russian Premier League clubs voted in favor of expanding the number of teams in the champtionship from 16 to 18, with just one club voting against.

"Let's take a look if we have 18 clubs which are financially stable, so that the world wouldn't have to resuce, say, Anzhi mid-season," Mescheryakov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "The cases of Tosno and Amkar should never happen again," he added.

"Next: do we have the pitches? What about the weather? Do we have arenas for 15,000 seats with fields that won't cause players to tear their ligaments?" he said.

Topics
Football
