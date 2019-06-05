FIFA profit reaches $1.8 bln in 2018 thanks to Russia World Cup

PARIS, June 5. /TASS/. Profit of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) in 2018 amounted to $1.814 bln, according to the financial report of the organization presented on Wednesday at the FIFA congress in Paris.

FIFA's revenues last year amounted to $4.641 bln, their main source was the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It was noted that the tournament in Russia has become the most profitable in the history of the organization.

The profit allowed the organization to increase its reserves to $2.750 bln. Three years ago, the figures stood at $1 bln.

In 2015-2018 FIFA's revenue was $6.421 bln, 83% of the revenue came from the World Cup in Russia.