Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA profit reaches $1.8 bln in 2018 thanks to Russia World Cup

Sport
June 05, 13:42 UTC+3 PARIS

83% of the revenue came from the World Cup in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, June 5. /TASS/. Profit of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) in 2018 amounted to $1.814 bln, according to the financial report of the organization presented on Wednesday at the FIFA congress in Paris.

FIFA's revenues last year amounted to $4.641 bln, their main source was the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It was noted that the tournament in Russia has become the most profitable in the history of the organization.

The profit allowed the organization to increase its reserves to $2.750 bln. Three years ago, the figures stood at $1 bln.

In 2015-2018 FIFA's revenue was $6.421 bln, 83% of the revenue came from the World Cup in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington should drop its policy of dividing Venezuela’s military, says diplomat
2
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
3
Russian defense contractor unveils advanced self-propelled artillery system
4
Russian-Chinese relations stand the test of time, says Xi Jinping
5
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
6
Xi Jinping: Russia and China staying in tune with the times
7
Russia, Slovakia agree on supplies of Russian fuel to Slovak nuclear plants in 2022-2030
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT