Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov plans two bouts this year

Sport
June 05, 11:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Tuesday, Nurmagomedov signed a new contract with the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov

© AP Photo/John Locher

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov plans to take part in two bouts in 2019, the athlete’s manager Rizvan Magomedov told TASS on Wednesday.

Russia’s Nurmagomedov is ‘highest-paid athlete’ in UFC, his manager says

On Tuesday, Nurmagomedov signed a new contract with the UFC. The Russian will face US interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a title unification bout on September 7 at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

"The contract has been signed for several bouts," Magomedov said. "The UFC history has not known such financial terms. Khabib plans three bouts. In Abu Dhabi in September, then in December and in early next year."

Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion’s belt during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018. The 30-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 27 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 9 by submission and 10 by decision).

