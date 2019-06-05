Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Nurmagomedov is ‘highest-paid athlete’ in UFC, his manager says

Sport
June 05, 9:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, Nurmagomedov signed a new contract with the UFC on several bouts

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/John Locher

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has become the highest-paid athlete in the UFC, his manager Ali Abdel-Aziz told the MMA Fighting portal.

On Tuesday, Nurmagomedov signed a new contract with the UFC on several bouts. No other details of the deal have been unveiled. The Russian will face US interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a title unification bout on September 7 at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Read also
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov to fight US Poirier in Abu Dhabi

"We’re extremely happy," Ali Abdel-Aziz said. "We’re well taken care of. We can’t ask for any better. We very grateful. Easiest negotiation I ever did. It was fair, straight to the point. This is one of the biggest deals in UFC history. I don’t care Conor [McGregor], I don’t care this is one of the biggest guaranteed money [contracts] in UFC history. When you do this kind of deal, people normally burn bridges. The bridges only got stronger, that’s all I’m going to say," he said.

"My opinion right now, Khabib is the pound-for-pound greatest fighter we’ve ever seen," Abdel-Aziz said. "He never lost. He’s never been caught. He’s never been dropped. He’s dominated every round against almost every opponent. No [performance-enhancing drugs], nothing. This is why he’s the highest-paid athlete in the UFC today. Believe me. He’s the highest-paid athlete in the UFC today. And I’m saying that again because I see everything. They showed me everything. Khabib is the highest-paid athlete in the UFC and we are happy. It’s time to fight."

Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion’s belt during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018. The 30-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 27 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 9 by submission and 10 by decision).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Xi Jinping: Russia and China staying in tune with the times
2
China to test-fire Russia’s newly supplied S-400 missiles in June, says source
3
Maduro says Venezuelan people want new parliamentary election
4
The flame of truth will never die: West can’t make Russia give up Victory Day
5
Russia to make new military surveillance satellite by yearend
6
Package of 30 documents planned to be signed during Xi Jinping state visit to Russia
7
Xi cherishes close friendship with Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT