PBS CSKA Moscow signs new contract with main coach Itoudis

TASS, June 4. Greek coach Dimitrios Itoudis has signed a new contract with PBC CSKA Moscow, the club’s press service reports.

The agreement with the 48-year old specialist will last for 2020-21 seasons.

"Two titles in five years speak volumes. At the same time, it is not just about the sporting success. We see how loving and responsible Dimitrios is about what he does. I am sure that together we will achieve many more victories," Club’s President Andrey Vatutin commented.

"We will see the continuation of the long-term cooperation, exchange of ideas and, I hope, great basketball of the team. I want to say thank you to the supporters for believing in the team. We want to see more and more of you coming. The team will continue to work tirelessly so you could be proud of it," Itoudis pointed out.

Dimitrios Itoudis has led the CSKA team since 2014. The club has won the EuroLeague four times, twice under Itoudis’ leadership in 2016 and 2019.