Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's tennis star Sharapova may take part in Mallorca Open

Sport
June 04, 10:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Mallorca Open will take place in Santa Ponsa on June 17-23

Share
1 pages in this article
Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova

© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova informed that she might take part in the tournament of the Women’s Tennis Association in the Spanish town of Santa Ponsa on the island of Mallorca, the 32-year-old athlete stated on Instagram.

Earlier, Sharapova withdrew from the French Open due to injury.

"Maybe the [Mallorca] Open if I’m ready," she wrote on Instagram.

Read also

Maria Sharapova withdraws from WTA tennis tournament in Rome due to shoulder injury

Maria Sharapova to play in St. Petersburg in 2020

ESPN includes Russia’s Sharapova, Nurmagomedov in its list of most popular athletes

Serena Williams quits French Open clash with Sharapova due to injury

Sharapova says wants to play against former Grand Slam champions

The Mallorca Open will take place in Santa Ponsa on June 17-23.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

After the 15-month long suspension, imposed in 2016 for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her comeback to tennis in April 2017.

In 2018, Sharapova participated in 11 tennis tournaments, including four Grand Slam competitions. Her best results last season were the semifinals of the tournaments in China’s Shenzhen and Italy’s Rome.

Playing at the Grand Slam tournaments last year Sharapova reached the third round of the Australian Open, the quarterfinals of the Roland-Garros in France, was knocked out in the opening round at the Wimbledon and reached the fourth round stage of the US Open.

At the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year, the 2019 Australian Open, Sharapova managed to reach the 4th round, where she suffered a defeat of 6-4; 1-6; 4-6 to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Sharapova
Topics
Tennis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian lawmaker says PACE may adopt recommendations on delegations’ rights
2
Three Russian nuclear-powered subs surface through Arctic ice in drills
3
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
4
Crimea successfully resists outside attempts to sow inter-ethnic discord — official
5
Erdogan: Turkey has no plans to drop out of S-400 deal with Russia
6
Putin calls for speeding up development of defense systems against hypersonic weapons
7
Sino-Russian relationship being affected by US sanctions, says Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT