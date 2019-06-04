Russia's tennis star Sharapova may take part in Mallorca Open

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova informed that she might take part in the tournament of the Women’s Tennis Association in the Spanish town of Santa Ponsa on the island of Mallorca, the 32-year-old athlete stated on Instagram.

Earlier, Sharapova withdrew from the French Open due to injury.

"Maybe the [Mallorca] Open if I’m ready," she wrote on Instagram.

The Mallorca Open will take place in Santa Ponsa on June 17-23.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

After the 15-month long suspension, imposed in 2016 for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her comeback to tennis in April 2017.

In 2018, Sharapova participated in 11 tennis tournaments, including four Grand Slam competitions. Her best results last season were the semifinals of the tournaments in China’s Shenzhen and Italy’s Rome.

Playing at the Grand Slam tournaments last year Sharapova reached the third round of the Australian Open, the quarterfinals of the Roland-Garros in France, was knocked out in the opening round at the Wimbledon and reached the fourth round stage of the US Open.

At the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year, the 2019 Australian Open, Sharapova managed to reach the 4th round, where she suffered a defeat of 6-4; 1-6; 4-6 to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty.