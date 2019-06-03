Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

RUSADA doping control inspectors completely independent in their work, says agency chief

Sport
June 03, 18:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Yuri Ganus said that RUSADA has been "fully reformatted and we have changed over 80% of the personnel and 100% of doping control inspectors"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Doping control inspectors of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) are completely independent in their work, Agency Director General Yuri Ganus said on Monday.

The RUSADA chief made this statement at a meeting with Director General of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Olivier Niggli, a video of which was posted by the RUSADA press office.

"RUSADA has been fully reformatted and we have changed over 80% of the personnel and 100% of doping control inspectors. Doping control inspectors are not on the staff. These are independent persons but they act in compliance with international standards," Ganus said.

"None from the RUSADA administration can say how they should work: they are guided only by the international standards and this is very important. This is one of major components because earlier very big risks emanated from doping control inspectors," the RUSADA chief stressed.

"Naturally, they are doing their work on behalf of RUSADA. We have really become an independent agency," he added.

In November 2015, WADA ruled that RUSADA was non-compliant with its requirements. In November 2017, a session of WADA’s Foundation Board in Seoul decided on extending RUSADA’s status as an organization non-compliant with the international standards. At the same time, WADA noted Russia’s substantial progress in reinstating RUSADA’s membership in the global anti-doping body.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of RUSADA on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory before December 31, 2018 and that all suspicious doping tests from the laboratory would be transferred for a re-check before June 30, 2019.

The WADA Executive Committee ruled on January 22 to keep in force the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s status of compliance with the Code. Ganus was appointed as the RUSADA director general in August 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to get three more warships by yearend
2
Moldova wants to expand cooperation with Russia
3
Press review: What to expect from Xi’s upcoming Moscow visit and Kosovo raid angers Russia
4
Caspian Flotilla missile ship arrives in Sevastopol en route for Mediterranean
5
Three Russian nuclear-powered subs surface through Arctic ice in drills
6
US squeezing Russia out of space launch services market, Roscosmos chief says
7
Indonesia expects Su-35 supplies to start by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT