RUSADA doping control inspectors completely independent in their work, says agency chief

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Doping control inspectors of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) are completely independent in their work, Agency Director General Yuri Ganus said on Monday.

The RUSADA chief made this statement at a meeting with Director General of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Olivier Niggli, a video of which was posted by the RUSADA press office.

"RUSADA has been fully reformatted and we have changed over 80% of the personnel and 100% of doping control inspectors. Doping control inspectors are not on the staff. These are independent persons but they act in compliance with international standards," Ganus said.

"None from the RUSADA administration can say how they should work: they are guided only by the international standards and this is very important. This is one of major components because earlier very big risks emanated from doping control inspectors," the RUSADA chief stressed.

"Naturally, they are doing their work on behalf of RUSADA. We have really become an independent agency," he added.

In November 2015, WADA ruled that RUSADA was non-compliant with its requirements. In November 2017, a session of WADA’s Foundation Board in Seoul decided on extending RUSADA’s status as an organization non-compliant with the international standards. At the same time, WADA noted Russia’s substantial progress in reinstating RUSADA’s membership in the global anti-doping body.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of RUSADA on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory before December 31, 2018 and that all suspicious doping tests from the laboratory would be transferred for a re-check before June 30, 2019.

The WADA Executive Committee ruled on January 22 to keep in force the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s status of compliance with the Code. Ganus was appointed as the RUSADA director general in August 2017.