Russia football squad to take on San Marino, Cyprus in front of sold-out crowd

Sport
June 03, 16:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia will play against San Marino on June 8 in Saransk

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The organizers of Russia’s football matches against the San Marino and Cypriot teams, as part of the qualifying competition for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, expect the stadiums to be sold-out, head of the Commercial Department of the Russian Football Union Vladimir Karpovich told TASS in a phone interview on Monday.

Artyom Dzyuba

Dzyuba to lead Russian national football team as captain at 2020 UEFA Euro Cup qualifiers

Russia will play against San Marino on June 8 in Saransk at the Mordovia Arena, which can accommodate over 44,000 spectators. On June 11, Russia will take on Cyprus at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, which has up to 45,000 seats. Both arenas hosted matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"There are 2,000 to 3,000 tickets still on sale for each match at the stadiums. We expect the stadiums to be sold-out for the Russia team’s next matches, but that is just a prediction. I think that the information about the precise number of tickets sold will appear during the days of the matches," Karpovich said.

After two stages of the qualifying competition, Belgium (six points) leads in Group I, while Russia, Kazakhstan, Cyprus and Scotland secured three points each, and San Marino has zero points.

