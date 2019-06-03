Russian Politics & Diplomacy
China's Hainan announces creation of international golf alliance

Sport
June 03, 12:27 UTC+3

In 2018, there were more than 20 golf fields on the island

Share
1 pages in this article

HAIKOU, June 3./TASS/. The Hainan authorities announced the creation of the Hainan International Golf Alliance. As stated in a statement published on the website of the local administration, these measures are aimed at developing golf in the region, as well as attracting golf fans from other countries.

 

"Due to the excellent natural and climate, developing golf tourism on Hainan is very promising," said the chairman of the alliance, Zhu Dingyao. "Another important factor in attracting golf fans is a simplified procedure for entering the island," said the official, recalling that since May 1, 2018, the Hainan authorities provided visa-free travel for citizens from 59 countries, including Russia. 

According to the administration, local golf clubs already joined the alliance. In the future, the authorities plan to develop cooperation with Chinese and foreign tour travel agencies, airlines, international and domestic sports organizations. 

Zhu Dingyao added that the golf alliance symbolizes an integration of tourist, cultural, and sports industries of Hainan. "The development of the association will contribute to improving the image of the resort abroad as an international sports center," he stressed.

According to 2018 data, there were more than 20 golf fields on Hainan.The majority of sites are located in the resort city of Sanya and the administrative center of the province — Haikou.

