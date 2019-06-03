Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA Council to discuss Qatar preparations for World Cup

Sport
June 03, 7:08 UTC+3 PARIS

The Council precedes the congress of the International Federation of Association Football which will be held on June 5

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, June 3. /TASS/. The Council of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Monday will discuss the preparation of Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, and determine the countries that will host the 2019 and 2020 World Club Championships.

The meeting of the FIFA Council will be held in Paris on June 3. It precedes the congress of the international federation, the main event of which will be electing the organization’s president. The Congress will be held on June 5, the only contender for the post is the current head of FIFA Gianni Infantino.

One of the items on the meeting’s agenda is devoted to the closest world championship. In particular, the council will discuss the proposal to increase the number of participants in the tournament from 32 to 48 teams. It is likely that the council will decide to exclude this item from discussion at the congress, since FIFA has already made a statement on the issue.

It was announced on May 22, that the tournament will take place without changing the number of participants. The decision was due to the fact that FIFA did not have enough time to prepare the country for additional matches. Increasing the number of participants in the world championship could lead to the fact that a number of matches could take place outside of Qatar.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump calls on Russia, Iran to stop bombing Syrian province of Idlib
2
Scientists name a new reason for methane release in the Arctic
3
Georgia’s opposition calls for direct dialogue with Russia
4
Brazil to host next BRICS summit in 2019
5
Significant growth of Russia’s foreign direct investment unlikely in 2019 - report
6
Syrian military airfield in Homs comes under rocket fire - SANA
7
Indonesia expects Su-35 supplies to start by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT