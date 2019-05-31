Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Croatia’s Martic ousts World’s No. 2 Pliskova from French Open with straight sets win

Sport
May 31, 15:25 UTC+3 PARIS

Pliskova’s best result at the Roland Garros tennis tournaments was the semifinal stage in 2017

Petra Martic

Petra Martic

© AP Photo/Michel Euler

PARIS, May 31. /TASS/. Croatian tennis player Petra Martic ousted on Friday World’s No. 2 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic from the 2019 French Open, which kicked off last Sunday.

The 28-year-old Croatian player, who is currently ranked 31st in the WTA (Women Tennis Association) ratings, defeated the Czech tennis star in the third round of the prestigious Grand Slam series tennis tournament in France in 1 hour and 25 minutes booking a straight sets win of 6-3; 6-3.

Read also
Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova withdraws from WTA tennis tournament in Rome due to shoulder injury

Pliskova’s best result at the Roland Garros tennis tournaments was the semifinal stage in 2017. The Czech player is also the winner of the 2016 US Open.

Martic is set to face in the next round the winner of the 3rd round clash between Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova and Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi.

The 2019 Roland Garros, or the French Open, is the second Grand Slam tournament this year with 42.66 million euros ($47.5 million) in prize money up for grabs and it runs between May 26 and June 9.

Tennis
