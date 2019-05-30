Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian sports chief says Olympic Fencing Champ Velikaya to win medals in Tokyo next year

Sport
May 30, 20:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sofya Velikaya is the 2016 Olympic Champion and the two-time silver medalist of the Olympics

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian 2016 Olympic Champion in sabre fencing Sofya Velikaya is back in her shape and will be one of the main contenders for the gold of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Thursday.

Velikaya, 33, is also the two-time silver medalist of the Olympic Games, the seven-time world champion and the 13-time European champion. She declared her comeback to sports in 2017 following an earlier announced maternity leave.

"I am very happy for Sofya [Velikaya] and that she had managed to be back in the shape so quickly," Sports Minister Kolobkov, who won one gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the Olympics in epee fencing between 1988 and 2004, told journalists.

"She [Velikaya] will be one of the main contenders to win the medals of the Olympic Games," Kolobkov continued. "She currently manages to combine public activities and to keep up with her training sessions."

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will be held in the Japanese capital of Tokyo between July 24 and August 9 and will see a total of 339 sets of medals to be contested in 33 sports (50 disciplines).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
2
Pentagon bans use of Russia’s space launch services as of 2023
3
Russia to demonstrate Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at MAKS air show
4
Tatiana Valovaya of Russia appointed Director-General of the United Nations Geneva Office
5
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile
6
US seeks to remove obstacles to its total military supremacy, says Lavrov
7
Russia developing most advanced long-range radar aircraft, says chief designer
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT