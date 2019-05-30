Russia’s Blinkova advances at 2019 Roland Garros after win over Caroline Garcia

PARIS, May 30. /PARIS/. Russian tennis player Anna Blinkova defeated on Thursday her French opponent Caroline Garcia to reach the third round of the 2019 Roland Garros tournament, which kicked off last Sunday.

It took the 20-year-old Russian tennis player 1 hour and 53 minutes to oust the French player from the home Grand Slam tournament.

Blinkova was devastated by Garcia in the opening set, but later managed to come back to secure the win with the final score of 1-6; 6-4; 6-4.

Blinkova is ranked 117th in the WTA (Women Tennis Association) ratings, while her opponent on Thursday holds 22nd place in the WTA rankings.

The Russian tennis player is now set to meet in the next round the winner of the tournament’s 2nd round duel between Australia’s Priscilla Hon and Madison Keys of the United States.

The 2019 Roland Garros, or the French Open, is the second Grand Slam tournament this year with 42.66 million euros ($47.5 million) in prize money up for grabs and it runs between May 26 and June 9.