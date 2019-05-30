Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Italian football club Inter Milano parts with Head Coach Luciano Spalletti

Sport
May 30, 13:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Before signing up with Inter Milano FC two years ago, Spalletti coached Italian clubs Empoli, Sampdoria, Venezia, Udinese, Ancona and Roma, as well as Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg

Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti

© AP Photo/Michael Probst

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. Italian football club Inter Milano has terminated its contract with Head Coach Luciano Spalletti, according to a statement from the club’s press service on Thursday.

Spalletti served as the head coach of the Italian football club since 2017. The contract signed by the 60-year-old coach and Inter Milano FC was in force until 2021.

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer Head Coach of the First Team," the official statement from the football club said. "The Club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together."

Inter FC finished this season fourth in the Italian football championship and also qualified to play next season in the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Before signing up with Inter Milano FC two years ago, Spalletti coached Italian clubs Empoli, Sampdoria, Venezia, Udinese, Ancona and Roma, as well as Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg.

Managing Roma FC (in 2005-2009 and 2016-2017) Spalletti led the club to win two Italian Cups (2007 and 2008), the 2007 Italian Super Cup and to book four titles of the Italian vice-champions (2006, 2007, 2008, 2017).

The Italian manager worked as the head coach of Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg FC between 2009 and 2014. Under the management of Spalletti, Zenit won two Russian Premier League Championships (2010 and 2012), the 2010 Russian Cup, the 2011 Russian Super Cup and was also twice the vice-champion of Russia (in 2013 and 2014).

