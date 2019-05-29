Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian boxing chief calls for reelection of AIBA’s management

Sport
May 29, 14:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The head of the Russian Boxing Federation also said that changes to the AIBA must be introduced as soon as possible

Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation Umar Kremlev

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) Umar Kremlev has proposed to reelect the management of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), according to a statement provided to TASS by the RBF on Wednesday.

According to Kremlev, the reelection of the AIBA administration will help the international boxing organization to restore its compliance status with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"It is high time to move beyond rhetoric, to convene for an extraordinary Congress, to invite observers from the IOC and sports community to attend this Congress, which must hold elections and change the whole system completely - to reelect the entire executive management of AIBA," the statement cited Kremlev as saying.

"The most important is that the boxing must be managed not by tycoons or corrupt officials, but by people, who really wish to develop and popularize the sport of boxing across the world," Kremlev, who is also a member of the AIBA Executive Committee, continued.

The head of the Russian Boxing Federation also said that changes to the AIBA must be introduced as soon as possible and all members of the Executive Committee must thoroughly study a report of the IOC special commission’s investigation into AIBA’s activities.

"It is necessary to establish cooperation with the IOC special commission and maintain a dialogue," Kremlev said. "If the decision of the IOC Executive Committee is not revised at the IOC session in June and AIBA is not reinstated, the world of Olympic boxing will sink in chaos for more than a year and this is what we must prevent from happening and do an enormous work for this."

On November 30, 2018, the IOC halted all planning for the 2020 Olympic boxing competitions in Tokyo. That decision followed an investigation into AIBA’s activities.

The IOC claimed at that time that the organization’s financial operations, management and ethics raised suspicions. The IOC also voiced its concern over Gafur Rakhimov’s appointment to the post of the president of AIBA, claiming he had been targeted by the US Treasury Department and was suspected of connections with an international criminal network.

In late March, the AIBA Executive Committee announced its decision to appoint Mohamed Moustahsane of Morocco to the post of the AIBA Interim President in place of Rakhimov.

The IOC announced in May that the boxing competitions would be included in the program of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but AIBA was stripped of its compliance status with the IOC.

