Six Russians to contest Roland Garros 2nd round

PARIS, May 28. /TASS/. Six Russian tennis players will play the second round at the French Open, the second major tennis tournament of the year, held on the clay courts of Stade Roland-Garros in Paris.

Anastasia Potapova, who defeated fifth-seeded Angelique Kerber from Germany (6:4, 6:2) and will play Czech Marketa Vondrousova. Veronika Kudermetova knocked out world number 13 Danish Caroline Wozniacki (0:6, 6:3, 6:3) and will face Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas. Ekaterina Alexandrova is set to play Australian Samantha Stosur, Daria Kasatkina is defending the quarterfinal points from last year and will clash with Monika Puig from Puerto Rico, while Anna Blinkova will face home favorite Caroline Garcia. It is the first Roland Garros for Potapova, Kudermetova and Blinkova in their professional careers.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Sofya Zhuk, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Ludmilla Samsonova, Vera Zvonareva, Vitalia Diatchenko, Margarita Gasparyan and Evgeniya Rodina failed to qualify for the next round, exiting the tournament at the first hurdle.

Karen Khachanov is the only Russian male tennis player to contest the second round of this year’s Roland Garros. He will face France’s Gregoire Barrere. Russian Alexey Vatutin, who fought his way to the main draw through the qualification tournament, was knocked out in the first round, losing to French Corentin Moutet (4:6, 6:7 (6:8), 4:6).

Another Russian player Daniil Medvedev lost his opening match of the tournament to Pierre-Hugues Herbert from France (6:4, 6:4, 3:6, 2:6, 5:7). At the end of the fourth set, the Russian requested a medical time out. This year’s Roland Garros becomes the third in a row when Medvedev fails to win his first round match.

The matches of the second round will be played on Wednesday and Thursday. The French Open will last for two weeks and will end with the men’s final on June 9. The total prize fund amounts to €42,66 million.