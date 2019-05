MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated players of Russia’s national ice hockey team on winning bronze at the 2019 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship, Medvedev’s press secretary Oleg Osipov said on Sunday.

"The prime minister wished the athletes and coaches further achievements," he said.

The third-place match between Russia and the Czech Republic was played in Bratislava on Sunday. Russia won 3:2.