Russia defeats Czech team to win bronze at 2019 IIHF World Championship

BRATISLAVA, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s national ice hockey team has defeated the squad from the Czech Republic 3-2 to grab bronze at the 2019 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship.

The third-place match was played in Bratislava in front of a crowd of 9,085 fans.

The goals were scored by Russia’s Mikhail Grigorenko (14th minute), Artyom Anisimov (21st minute) and Ilya Kovalchuk (penalty shot). Michal Repik and Dominik Kubalik netted for the Czech team in the 14th and 19th minutes, respectively.

It was the 21st match between Russia and the Czech Republic (Russia won 11 games, nine games were won by the Czech team while one match ended in a tie) and their third encounter for the tournament’s bronze medals. The two previous third-place games were won by the Czech Republic (4-3 in 1997 and 7-4 in 2011). In 2010, the two teams faced each other in the IIHF World Championship finals. Russia was defeated 1-2.

The Russian national ice hockey team roamed undefeated into the playoff stage of the 2019 IIHF World Championship. Russia defeated the United States 4-3 in the quarterfinals match to lose to Finland 0-1 in the semifinals.

This is Russia’s fifth bronze of IIHF World Championships. The previous bronze medals went to Russia in 2005, 2007, 2016, and 2017. Team Russia won silver thrice: in 2002, 2010, and 2015 and grabbed gold five times: in 1993, 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2014.

The 2019 IIHF World Championship is hosted by Slovakia between May 10 and 26. The participating teams were divided into Groups A and B.

Group A played matches in Slovakia’s Kosice and included hosts Slovakia, Canada, the United States, Finland, Germany, Denmark, France and Great Britain.

Group B played matches in Bratislava and enlisted teams from Sweden, Russia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Norway, Latvia, Austria and Italy.