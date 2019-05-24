IIHF: China’s national ice hockey team to make Olympic debut at 2022 Winter Games

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Chinese national ice hockey team will make its Olympic debut at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced in a statement on Friday.

"The 2019 IIHF Annual Congress approved the qualification criteria for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games men’s ice hockey tournament in Beijing," the IIHF statement, issued after a session of the organization’s Congress in Bratislava, stated.

"Like for 2018, the top-8 countries of the 2019 IIHF Men’s World Ranking will be automatically qualified together with host China," the statement reads.

"These are: Canada, Russia, Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic, USA, Germany and Switzerland," according to the IIHF. "In 2022 the same format will be used for the 12-team tournament with three groups consisting of four teams each. The seeding will be made next year according to the 2020 IIHF Men’s World Ranking."

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was elected the host city for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).