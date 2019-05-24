Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IIHF: China’s national ice hockey team to make Olympic debut at 2022 Winter Games

Sport
May 24, 19:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The top-8 of the 2019 IIHF Men’s World Ranking will be automatically qualified together with host China: Canada, Russia, Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic, USA, Germany and Switzerland

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Chinese national ice hockey team will make its Olympic debut at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced in a statement on Friday.

"The 2019 IIHF Annual Congress approved the qualification criteria for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games men’s ice hockey tournament in Beijing," the IIHF statement, issued after a session of the organization’s Congress in Bratislava, stated.

"Like for 2018, the top-8 countries of the 2019 IIHF Men’s World Ranking will be automatically qualified together with host China," the statement reads.

"These are: Canada, Russia, Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic, USA, Germany and Switzerland," according to the IIHF. "In 2022 the same format will be used for the 12-team tournament with three groups consisting of four teams each. The seeding will be made next year according to the 2020 IIHF Men’s World Ranking."

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was elected the host city for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s new chief of General Staff says Crimea was lost long before 2014
2
New money laundering case against Pyotr Poroshenko registered in Ukraine
3
Greek officials seize $800,000 from Russian citizen at Athens airport
4
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
5
Russia, Belarus will prepare action plan for integration development by June 21
6
At least six injured after explosion in Lyon, media report
7
Over 20 forest fires reported in Russia on territory of around 12,000 hectares
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT