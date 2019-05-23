Russian hockey squad edges US 4-3 in quarterfinals of 2019 IIHF World Championship

BRATISLAVA, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian national ice hockey team defeated on Thursday the squad from the United States 4-3 in the quarterfinals match of the 2019 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship in Slovakia.

The goals for the Russian team were scored by Nikita Gusev (2nd minute), Mikhail Sergachyov (16th minute), Kirill Kaprizov (42nd minute) and Mikhail Grigorenko (48th minute).

The United States’ Brady Skjei scored for his team on the 23rd minute of the match and his teammates Noah Hanifin and Alex Debrincat scored two more goals on the 46th and 58th minutes respectively.

The Russian national team’s opponent in the semifinal match, which will be played on May 25, will be announced later.

The 2019 IIHF World Championship is hosted by Slovakia between May 10 and 26. The participating teams were divided into Groups A and B. Group A played matches in Slovakia’s Kosice and included hosts Slovakia, Canada, the United States, Finland, Germany, Denmark, France and Great Britain.

Group B played matches in Bratislava and enlisted teams from Sweden, Russia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Norway, Latvia, Austria and Italy.

Canada finished in the top of Group A with 18 points and was followed by quarterfinalists Finland (16 points), Germany (15 points) and the United States (14 points).

Group B was swept by Russia with 21 points (seven straight wins). The Red Machine was followed by the Czech Republic (18 points), Sweden (15 points), Switzerland (12 points), Latvia (nine points), Norway (six points), Italy (two points) and Austria (one point).