Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian President Putin meets with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Moscow

Sport
May 23, 16:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In February Putin signed a decree to award Infantino with the Order of Friendship for his "enormous contribution in the organization of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia"

Share
1 pages in this article
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia is always ready to assist in the implementation of FIFA’s plans regarding the development of football, Russian ]President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Moscow.

The Russian president said he was glad to see the chief of the world’s governing football body in the Russian capital and congratulated him with receiving the Order of Friendship.

On February 6, Putin signed a decree to award FIFA President Infantino with the Order of Friendship. According to the decree, the FIFA president was awarded with the Order of Friendship for his "enormous contribution in the organization of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia."

"I would like to thank you for everything you have done during the preparations for the World Cup in Russia, for your high assessments of our work," Putin told Infantino.

"I know that you have a lot of work to be done and we are always ready to assist, ready to be near and be a part of the implementation of the plans you have told me about - the plans on the global football development," the Russian president said.

"I am sure that you will manage to accomplish all set tasks with your energy and organizational talent," Putin added.

Last summer Russia hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14 and ended with a spectacular final match, played also at the Luzhniki Stadium, where France confidently defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the much-coveted World Cup Trophy.

Russia selected 11 host cities as the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they were Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

FIFA President Infantino said after the world championship that Russia staged "the best World Cup ever." According to the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism, some 2.9 million foreign visitors arrived in Russia last summer for the FIFA World Cup.

In late December, FIFA announced in its statement that the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia set a new record of audience in the history of world football championships as over half of the world’s population watched matches on TV at home, out of home or on digital platforms.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
BBC never requested permission to use Putin’s image in its program, says Kremlin
2
Press review: Erdogan resists US heat over S-400s and will Gulf states go to war with Iran
3
Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase
4
Moscow court unfreezes opposition activist’s accounts
5
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
6
Russia says US launched campaign to blame it for Idlib hospital strikes
7
Owner says he won’t release whales, orcas held captive in Russia’s Far East
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT