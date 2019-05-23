Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Football Union postpones discussions on new format of ‘legionnaires quota’

Sport
May 23, 15:26 UTC+3

The Russian Premier League is currently exploiting the ‘6+5’ quota, which means that not more than six foreign players could be simultaneously playing for one club during the match time

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) has postponed until its next session debates on a possible quota of foreign players allowed to play for football clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL), a source close to the situation told TASS on Thursday.

The RFU Executive Committee is holding a session in Moscow on Thursday and the issue regarding a number of foreign players, who are allowed to play in the Russian football championship and often referred to as ‘legionnaires,’ was initially on the agenda of the meeting.

"They have decided to postpone this issue until the next session of the Executive Committee," the source said.

The Russian Premier League is currently exploiting the ‘6+5’ quota, which means that not more than six foreign players could be simultaneously playing for one club on the field during the match time.

Early this year, the RPL voiced its support to change the quota of foreign players allowed to play in the Russian championship to ‘8+17’ formula.

The ‘8+17’ formula means that each RPL club can include not more than eight foreign players in the extended roster before the season. The Executive Board of the Russian Football Union (RFU) earlier ruled that the limit on foreign players, often called as the legionnaires, in the Russian football clubs will be changed starting with the 2020/21 season either to the ‘8+17’ formula or to ‘7+18’.

The RPL announced in April that it had confirmed amendments regarding a number of foreign players adding that the amendments would come into force in 2020/2021 season. The league stated that instead of a limit on the legionnaires’ number playing in the field at the same time, the figure must be stipulated by a roster application from a football club.

In July 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law regulating the number of foreign athletes allowed to participate in sports competitions in Russia.

