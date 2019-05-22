2019 IIHF World Championship: Vasilvesky to guard Russia’s goal against the United States

BRATISLAVA, May 22. /TASS/. Goalkeeper Andrei Vasilvesky will be guarding the Russian national team’s goal in the quarterfinals match of the 2019 IIHF World Championship against the United States on Thursday, Head Coach Ilya Vorobyov said on Wednesday.

The Russian national ice hockey team roamed undefeated into the playoff stage of the 2019 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship after winning all of its seven group stage matches. The team played its final group stage match against long-time rivals Sweden on Tuesday night defeating the reigning World Champions 7-4.

"Vasilevsky will be playing against Latvia," Vorobyov told journalists.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper guarded the goal of his team in five of seven matches played by Russia at the group stage of the championship - namely against Norway on May 10 (5-2), the Czech Republic on May 13 (3-0), Italy on May 15 (10-0), Latvia on May 18 (3-1) and Sweden on May 21 (7-4).

The Russian team also defeated Austria 5-0 on May 12 and Switzerland 3-0 on May 19 with goalkeeper Alexander Georgiyev.

The national ice hockey team of Russia, known as the ‘Red Machine,’ is facing the national squad of the United States in the quarterfinals of the 2019 IIHF World Championship on May 23 in Bratislava. The match is scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m. local time (17:15 Moscow time).

The rest of the quarterfinal matches on May 23 paired Sweden against Finland, while Canada will take on Switzerland, and the Czech Republic is set to meet with 2018 Olympic Vice Champions Germany.

The 2019 IIHF World Championship is hosted by Slovakia between May 10 and 26. The participating teams were divided into Groups A and B. Group A played matches in Slovakia’s Kosice and included hosts Slovakia, Canada, the United States, Finland, Germany, Denmark, France and Great Britain.

Group B played matches in Bratislava and enlisted teams from Sweden, Russia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Norway, Latvia, Austria and Italy.

Canada finished in the top of Group A with 18 points and was followed by quarterfinalists Finland (16 points), Germany (15 points) and the United States (14 points).

Group B was swept by Russia with 21 points (seven straight wins). The Red Machine was followed by the Czech Republic (18 points), Sweden (15 points), Switzerland (12 points), Latvia (nine points), Norway (six points), Italy (two points) and Austria (one point).

Slovakia has offered two venues for hosting matches of the championship and they are the capital of Bratislava and the country’s second largest city of Kosice. Each city was assigned with hosting 28 matches of the group stage as well as two quarterfinals.

The semifinals, the final and the match for the bronze will be played in Bratislava at the over 10,000-seat capacity Ondrej Nepela Arena. Kosice, which has a population of 240,000, has offered the over 8,300-seat capacity Steel Arena.