Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia sets up organizing committee for 2022 Volleyball World Championship

Sport
May 22, 17:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Soviet Union hosted the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Championships twice, namely in 1952 and 1962

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The government of Russia decreed on Wednesday to set up a committee on the organization and preparations to host the 2022 FIVB (the International Volleyball Federation) Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

According to a decree published on the official website of the Russian government on Wednesday, the Russian Sports Ministry will be one of the organizing committee’s founding members in charge of hosting the global volleyball championship.

Read also

Russia to host its first-ever Volleyball World Championship in 2022

Russia was selected to host the 2022 Volleyball Men’s World Championship at the FIVB Congress in November 2018. The Russian side’s bid offered ten different cities across the country as venues for the quadrennial championship, but did not name the exact locations.

The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships have been organized since 1949 and the first two tournaments were played outdoor. Since 1962, the trophy of the global championship is contested indoor and the competition is held once in four years.

The Soviet Union hosted the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Championships twice, namely in 1952 and 1962, but Russia never had the honor of hosting this prestigious quadrennial volleyball tournament.

The national teams of the Soviet Union won the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Championships six times, while the Russian national team’s best result at the championships was the silver of the 2002 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in Argentina.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
2
Lavrov expects NATO to respond to post-Soviet security bloc’s initiative to ease tensions
3
Tourist bus flips over in Italy, Russians reported injured
4
Putin discusses Syria, Ukraine with Merkel, Macron — Kremlin
5
US ultimatum unlikely to change Turkey’s position on S-400 deal, says Russian lawmaker
6
Press review: THAAD threat nearing Russia and Danish meddling in Nord Stream 2 aids Kiev
7
Chinese military starts inspecting 2nd regiment set of S-400 systems for China’s army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT