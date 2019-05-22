Russia sets up organizing committee for 2022 Volleyball World Championship

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The government of Russia decreed on Wednesday to set up a committee on the organization and preparations to host the 2022 FIVB (the International Volleyball Federation) Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

According to a decree published on the official website of the Russian government on Wednesday, the Russian Sports Ministry will be one of the organizing committee’s founding members in charge of hosting the global volleyball championship.

Russia was selected to host the 2022 Volleyball Men’s World Championship at the FIVB Congress in November 2018. The Russian side’s bid offered ten different cities across the country as venues for the quadrennial championship, but did not name the exact locations.

The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships have been organized since 1949 and the first two tournaments were played outdoor. Since 1962, the trophy of the global championship is contested indoor and the competition is held once in four years.

The Soviet Union hosted the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Championships twice, namely in 1952 and 1962, but Russia never had the honor of hosting this prestigious quadrennial volleyball tournament.

The national teams of the Soviet Union won the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Championships six times, while the Russian national team’s best result at the championships was the silver of the 2002 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in Argentina.