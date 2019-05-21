Russian Politics & Diplomacy
2019 IIHF World Championship: Vasilevsky to goaltend for Russia against Sweden

May 21, 14:29 UTC+3 BRATISLAVA

The 24-year-old goalkeeper guarded the goal of his team in four of six matches played by Russia at this championship

Andrei Vasilevsky

Andrei Vasilevsky

© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

BRATISLAVA, May 21. /TASS/. The net of the Russian national team’s goal in the match of the 2019 IIHF World Championship against Sweden on May 21 will be guarded by Andrei Vasilevsky, Head Coach Ilya Vorobyov said on Tuesday.

"Vasilevsky will be playing against Sweden," Vorobyov said addressing a news conference in Bratislava.

The Russian national ice hockey team

Russian ice hockey team scores ten goals in landslide win over Italy

The 24-year-old goalkeeper guarded the goal of his team in four of six matches played by Russia at this championship - namely against Norway on May 10 (5-2), the Czech Republic on May 13 (3-0), Italy on May 15 (10-0) and Latvia on May 18 (3-1). The Russian team also defeated Austria 5-0 on May 12 and Switzerland (3-0) with goalkeeper Alexander Georgiyev.

The 2019 IIHF World Championship is hosted by Slovakia between May 10 and 26. The participating teams were divided into Groups A and B. Group A is playing matches in Slovakia’s Kosice and includes hosts Slovakia, Canada, the United States, Finland, Germany, Denmark, France and Great Britain.

Group B is playing matches in Bratislava and enlists teams from Sweden, Russia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Norway, Latvia, Austria and Italy.

Russia currently tops its Group B with 18 points (29 scored and 3 three allowed goals in six matches), while Sweden is ranked 3rd with 15 points (37-14 in six matches).

Slovakia offers two venues for hosting matches of the championship and they are the country’s capital of Bratislava and the country’s second largest city of Kosice. Each city hosts 28 matches of the group stage as well as two quarterfinals.

The semifinals, the final and the match for the bronze will be played in Bratislava at the over 10,000-seat capacity Ondrej Nepela Arena. Kosice, which has a population of 240,000, offers the over 8,300-seat capacity Steel Arena.

