Russian rower Kornilov slapped with 2-year suspension for anti-doping rules’ violations

Sport
May 20, 21:07 UTC+3

Alexander Kornilov is the gold medalist of the 2017 European Rowing Championship and the bronze medalist of the 2006 World Championship

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has suspended national rowing athlete Alexander Kornilov for the period of two years citing violations of anti-doping regulations, RUSADA’s press service reported on Monday.

The 24-month suspension term for the 34-year-old athlete from Russia begins from February 8, 2019 and it was imposed for a violation of availability regulations of doping test procedures, according to RUSADA.

Kornilov is the gold medalist of the 2017 European Rowing Championship and the bronze medalist of the 2006 World Championship.

Alexei Svirin, the president of the Russian Rowing Federation (RRF), told TASS commenting on the incident that Kornilov had decided to wrap up with his sports career, but failed to file timely a statement about his retirement.

"Kornilov has been disqualified for being absent three times in locations, where doping control officers arrived," Svirin said in an interview with TASS. "This athlete was not on the list of the national team’s training camp."

"In fact, he [Kornilov] wrapped up with his sports career, but maintained being present in the doping pool list," the RRF president continued. "This was an out-of-competition doping control and he received three flags within a short period of time."

"The only thing that Kornilov should have done was to file an application stating the end of his career and to ask to exclude him from the pool of doping testing," Svirin said. "Unfortunately, he did not do it in time and this is why these sanctions followed."

Last month, RUSADA reported 99 cases of violations by national athletes of availability for doping tests procedures since the start of 2019.

In line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the All-Russia Anti-Doping Regulations, each athlete on the registered testing pool must provide via the ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) detailed information about his or her whereabouts and ensure availability for doping tests procedures.

