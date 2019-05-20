Doping sample of a footballer from Russian Football National League tests positive

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) has been notified by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) that one of the footballers from the Russian Football National League (FNL) tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug, the RFU press service announced on Monday.

The name of the football player, whose doping sample allegedly tested positive for a banned substance, was not disclosed.

"The RFU received a letter from RUSADA about an initiation of a disciplinary case over an alleged violation of anti-doping regulations by one of the footballers from the Russian National Football League," the RFU said in a statement.

"According to RUSADA’s information, a banned substance was discovered in a doping sample collected from of this footballer after a match," the statement reads.

"The RFU will hold a joint interior investigation in this regard and will report the results to the Disciplinary Committee of RUSADA," the RFU added.