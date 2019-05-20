Moscow expects hundreds of spectators daily at 2019 World Archery Cup final

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The final of the 2019 World Archery Cup, which is scheduled to be held on Moscow’s Red Square in early September, is likely to attract an up to 1,500 audience daily turnover, President of the Russian Archery Federation (RAF) Maria Larkina told TASS on Monday.

The press service of the World Archery Federation announced earlier in the day that the Russian capital of Moscow would be the venue for the final of the 2019 Archery World Cup on September 6-7.

"In line with the international federation’s regulations, spectators’ stands for such tournaments must seat at least 1,500 people," RAF President Larkina said in an interview with TASS.

"The tournament will be held soon after the Spasskaya Tower Military Music Festival and this is why we plan using the spectators’ stands constructed for this music festival," she continued. "However, the stands must be partly dismantled on September 7, due to Moscow City Day and half of Red Square must be vacated."

The traditional Spasskaya Tower Military Music Festival is scheduled to be held this year between August 23 and September 1 and stands accommodating a roughly 7,000-seat capacity crowd are planned to be put in place for this event on Red Square.

According to Larkina, the world archery competitions are held under all weather conditions and this is why there would be no special makeshift canopies stretched over the shooting ranges in case of rain.

The announced tournament in Moscow will be the first major archery sports competition hosted by Russia since the 1980 Summer Olympic Games in the Soviet Union.

According to the statement of the World Archery Federation, "The Russian capital joins Medellin, Shanghai, Antalya and Berlin as host cities on the international circuit in 2019."

"Red Square is the latest in a long list of iconic locations for the season-ending event," the statement reads. "Previous editions have been held in archery arenas built under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, in the Stadio dei Marmi in Rome, and the Zocalo central square in Mexico City."