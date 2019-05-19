Russian twin gymnasts win gold in hoop and ball event at European Championships

BAKU, May 19. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Dina Averina has won gold in a hoop event at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku.

The 20-year-old Russian received 23,300 points. Belarusian gymnast Ekaterina Galkina grabbed silver with 21,150 points, and Israel’s Nicol Zalikman came third with 20,950 points.

Dina’s twin sister Arina Averina grabbed gold in a ball event, winning 22,850 points. Another Russian Alexandra Soldatova took silver with 22,050 points and the bronze went to Bulgaria’s Boyana Kaleyn with 21,800 points.

The Russian national team is topping the medal table. Dina Averina became a five-time European champion, while Arina Averina won the title of the six-time champion.

The European Championships in Baku will be wrapped up later on Sunday.