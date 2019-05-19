Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian twin gymnasts win gold in hoop and ball event at European Championships

Sport
May 19, 17:45 UTC+3 BAKU

Dina Averina received 23,300 points, Arina Averina - 22,850 points

Share
1 pages in this article
Arina Averina and Dina Averina

Arina Averina and Dina Averina

© EPA/Tamas Kovacs

BAKU, May 19. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Dina Averina has won gold in a hoop event at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku.

The 20-year-old Russian received 23,300 points. Belarusian gymnast Ekaterina Galkina grabbed silver with 21,150 points, and Israel’s Nicol Zalikman came third with 20,950 points.

Dina’s twin sister Arina Averina grabbed gold in a ball event, winning 22,850 points. Another Russian Alexandra Soldatova took silver with 22,050 points and the bronze went to Bulgaria’s Boyana Kaleyn with 21,800 points.

The Russian national team is topping the medal table. Dina Averina became a five-time European champion, while Arina Averina won the title of the six-time champion.

The European Championships in Baku will be wrapped up later on Sunday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian foreign ministry to do its best to help Butina raise funds to pay her attorneys
2
US mood swings, no one can predict future relations - Kremlin
3
Ukraine may hold early parliamentary elections in mid-July - report
4
Latvia claims Russian warship spotted near its border
5
Sberbank CEO does not expect serious GDP growth in 2019
6
Turkey to take part in production of S-500s in cooperation with Russia - Erdogan
7
Gazprom CEO says possible delays in Nord Strem-2 implementation will be insignificant
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT