RUSADA reports 13 anti-doping rules’ violations in April

Sport
May 18, 14:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In the first four months, 104 violations of accessibility conformance testing rules were registered

RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya

RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has registered 13 cases of anti-doping rules’ violations in April, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Saturday.

"In April, our inspectors registered 13 violations of anti-doping rules. In 10 cases, we are talking about missed tests, and in three cases it concerns failure to provide whereabouts information," she said

In the first four months, 104 violations of accessibility conformance testing rules were registered.

The World Anti-Doping Code obliges all professional athletes included in the doping test pool to mention their location in their profiles of the ADAMS control system. In case of a three-fold violation of the rules of accessibility within 12 months, these athletes may be disqualified for up to two years.

In April, Russia’s 2014 World Champion in Greco-Roman wrestling Chingiz Labazanov was slapped with a suspension for skipping required doping tests.

Labazanov’s elder brother, Ibragim Labazanov, who is the two-time champion of Russia in Greco-Roman wrestling (2015, 2016), was also disqualified for one year.

