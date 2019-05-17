Russian Anti-Doping Agency organized 41 educational and training seminars in April

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) organized last month 41 educational and training events, which were attended by over 1,820 people, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Friday.

"If compared to March, the number of educational seminars in April increased by 50%," Pakhnotskaya said in an interview with TASS.

"The educational events in April were attended by 1,828 people and this number included 306 athletes, 127 medical personnel, 634 coaches," Pakhnotskaya continued. "The rest of the participants were staff members of sports organizations."

According to a report from RUSADA on the agency’s work results in the first four months of 2019, a total of 34 cases of possible violations of anti-doping regulations were reported in the run up to May - two cases in January, 11 cases in February, 11 more in March and 10 in April.

Pakhnotskaya told TASS earlier in the day that, 1,133 doping inspections were organized in April and 1,420 doping samples were collected. In March, the agency carried out 1,019 inspections collecting 1,285 doping samples.

According to a report on RUSADA’s work in 2017-2018, delivered by RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus on March 11 at the annual session of the iNADO (Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations) in Lausanne, the Russian agency initiated 145 cases in 2018 regarding the violations of anti-doping rules.

In 2017, the agency opened 57 cases on the same violations and closed 52 of them. A total of 98 violations by athletes of availability rules were registered in 2017.

The report also stated that RUSADA’s doping control inspectors collected a total of 14,693 doping samples over the previous two years (6,196 in 2017 and 8,497 in 2018).

RUSADA chief Ganus also stated in an interview with TASS earlier this year that the national anti-doping agency planned to collect 11,000 doping samples in 2019 and to increase this figure to 13,000 in 2020. The increase in the number of doping samples is planned to be achieved by the cost reduction in logistics and more effective organization of the work.