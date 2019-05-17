Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IIHF World Championship: Vasilvesky to guard Russian team’s goal against Latvia

Sport
May 17, 13:41 UTC+3 BRATISLAVA

Russia currently tops its Group B with 12 points

BRATISLAVA, May 17. /TASS/. The net of the Russian national team’s goal in the match of the 2019 IIHF World Championship against Latvia on Saturday will be guarded by Andrei Vasilevsky, Head Coach Ilya Vorobyov said on Friday.

"Vasilevsky will be playing against Latvia," Vorobyov told journalists.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper guarded the goal of his team in three of four matches played by Russia at this championship - namely against Norway on May 10 (5-2), the Czech Republic on May 13 (3-0) and Italy on May 15 (10-0). The Russian team also defeated Austria 5-0 on May 12 with goalkeeper Alexander Georgiyev.

The 2019 IIHF World Championship is hosted by Slovakia between May 10 and 26. The participating teams were divided into Groups A and B. Group A is playing matches in Slovakia’s Kosice and includes hosts Slovakia, Canada, the United States, Finland, Germany, Denmark, France and Great Britain.

Group B is playing matches in Bratislava and enlists teams from Sweden, Russia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Norway, Latvia, Austria and Italy.

Russia currently tops its Group B with 12 points while Latvia is ranked 5th with six points.

Slovakia offers two venues for hosting matches of the championship and they are the country’s capital of Bratislava and the country’s second largest city of Kosice. Each city hosts 28 matches of the group stage as well as two quarterfinals.

The semifinals, the final and the match for the bronze will be played in Bratislava at the over 10,000-seat capacity Ondrej Nepela Arena. Kosice, which has a population of 240,000, offers the over 8,300-seat capacity Steel Arena.

