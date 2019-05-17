First anti-doping case based on Moscow data could be opened within weeks — portal

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first anti-doping case based on analytical data retrieved from the Moscow Laboratory is likely to be opened in the next few weeks, Inside the Games portal reported on Thursday citing director of intelligence and investigations at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Gunter Younger.

At WADA's Foundation Board meeting, Younger said that the process of preparing "a number of strong cases" with relevant International Federations (IFs) had begun. He added that initial analysis of the equivalent of more than 24 million documents of data established a "high degree" of matching between Laboratory Information Management System data originally obtained from a confidential source and the data retrieved from the Moscow Laboratory.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. RUSADA granted access to WADA experts in January 2019.