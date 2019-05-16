FIDE president says Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk keeps preparing to host 2020 Chess Olympiad

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The World Chess Federation (FIDE) keeps under control the organization of the 2020 Chess Olympiad in the Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich told TASS on Thursday.

"The Chess Olympiad is the largest event in the series of tournaments and will attract about 3,000 participants," Dvorkovich said in an interview with TASS.

The FIDE president said that the organizers of the 2020 Chess Olympiad were currently in work to "shape up the infrastructure, facilities hosting the games, transportation system and everything that concerns the reception of officials."

"There are no complications as Khanty-Mansiysk previously hosted major [chess] tournaments, but the peculiarity of this upcoming Chess Olympiad is that more participants are expected to come and it would require additional infrastructure development efforts."

"On the whole, the city of Khanty-Mansiysk is very experienced in regard to hosting events of such scale, so everything will be well organized," the FIDE chief stated.

"We want Russia to maintain strong traditions of hosting international chess tournaments," Dvorkovich added.

Earlier this year the authorities of the western Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk signed an agreement with FIDE to host one of the 2019 World Cup stages in the fall of 2019. The agreement was signed by FIDE President Dvorkovich and Yugra Chess Federation President Vasily Filipenko.

The international chess competition is scheduled to run between September 9 and October 4, 2019 offering $1.6 million in prize money up for grabs. The winner and the runner-up would also qualify for the 2020 FIDE Candidates Tournament.

The Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk will be hosting this year one of the World Cup stages for the fifth time. The West Siberian city had already hosted this tournament in 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2011.

Dvorkovich, 47, was elected the president of the World Chess Federation during the FIDE General Assembly in Georgia’s Batumi in early October 2018. He replaced in this post his fellow citizen Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, who ran the world’s governing chess body since 1995, being reelected six times.

Ilyumzhinov’s 23-year term at the helm of FIDE is the second longest in the history of the organization. Dutchman Alexander Rueb, one of the founders and the first president, was in charge of FIDE for 25 years (1924-1949).