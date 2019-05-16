Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kovalchuk, Malkin, Kucherov tested for doping ahead of 2019 IIHF World Championship

Sport
May 16, 19:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2019 IIHF World Championship is hosted by Slovakia between May 10 and 26

Share
1 pages in this article
Ilya Kovalchuk

Ilya Kovalchuk

© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Doping-control officers from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) tested 11 players from the national ice hockey team ahead of the 2019 IIHF World Championship, RUSADA stated in a document obtained by TASS on Thursday.

According to the document, 11 players visited by RUSADA’s doping-control officers included Russian hockey stars Ilya Kovalchuk (NHL Los Angeles Kings), Nikita Kucherov (NHL Tampa Bay Lightning) and Evgeni Malkin (NHL Pittsburgh Penguins).

Read also
Alexander Ovechkin

Ovechkin sets new NHL record of most points by Russian player

The other players were goalkeepers Alexander Georgiyev and Andrei Vasilvesky, defensemen Nikita Nesterov and Mikhail Sergachev, forwards Yevgeny Dadonov, Mikhail Grigorenko, Ivan Telegin and Nikita Gusev.

The IIHF press service announced to TASS on Tuesday that players of all national teams participating in the 2019 IIHF World Championship underwent tests for banned performance enhancing drugs and all doping samples tested negative.

The 2019 IIHF World Championship is hosted by Slovakia between May 10 and 26. The participating teams were divided into Groups A and B. Group A is playing matches in Slovakia’s Kosice and includes hosts Slovakia, Canada, the United States, Finland, Germany, Denmark, France and Great Britain.

Group B is playing matches in Bratislava and enlists teams from Sweden, Russia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Norway, Latvia, Austria and Italy.

Russia currently tops its Group B with 12 points and is scheduled to play next match against Latvia on May 18.

Slovakia offers two venues for hosting matches of the championship and they are the country’s capital of Bratislava and the country’s second largest city of Kosice. Each city hosts 28 matches of the group stage as well as two quarterfinals.

The semifinals, the final and the match for the bronze will be played in Bratislava at the over 10,000-seat capacity Ondrej Nepela Arena. Kosice, which has a population of 240,000, offers the over 8,300-seat capacity Steel Arena.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ice hockey
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
3
Ukraine slaps new economic sanctions against Russia
4
Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry
5
Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems
6
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
7
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT