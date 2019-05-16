Spartak Moscow FC fined over $1,000 for fans misconduct at match with Ufa FC

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian football club Spartak Moscow has been fined 65,000 rubles (over $1,000) for its fans misconduct during a match of the Russian Premier league last Sunday, an official with the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

During the 28th round RPL match on May 12 between Spartak and Ufa football clubs (1-0) Spartak fans unfolded an unsanctioned banner, which criticized an introduction of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) systems in Russia, and also set off a flare and smoke pellets.

"The fans unfolded an unsanctioned banner and the club [Spartak] was subjected for this to a penalty of 25,000 rubles (some $390)," Artur Grigoryants, the chairman of the RFU’s Control and Disciplinary Committee, told journalists.

"They [Spartak FC fans] also set off one flare and two smoke pellets, which entail a fine of 40,000 rubles ($620)," Grigoryants added.

Spartak Moscow FC is currently ranked fourth in the Russian Premier League Championship with 46 points after 28 matches played. The club is playing its next match away on May 18 against Krylia Sovetov Samara FC.

Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC was 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russia champion and is the holder of other numerous titles and trophies.