Russian ice hockey team scores ten goals in landslide win over Italy

Sport
May 16, 1:09 UTC+3 BRATISLAVA

This was a major victory for the Russian team, which had never scored more than nine goals

The Russian national ice hockey team

The Russian national ice hockey team

© Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

BRATISLAVA, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian national ice hockey team has won a landslide victory beating Italy 10-0 at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.

The goals were scored by Nikita Zaitsev (1st minute of the match), Dinar Khafizullin (9th minute), Yevgeny Kuznetsov (14th and 21th minutes), Alexander Ovechkin (17th minute), Ilya Kovalchuk (27th minute), Yevgeny Dadonov (34th and 46th minutes), Mikhail Grigorenko (37th minute) and Nikita Kucherov (45th minute).

This was a major victory for the Russian team, which had never scored more than nine goals. Zaitsev set a record at the 2019 World Championship for the fastest goal in the 31th second.

Russia is currently ranked first in the Group B, earning all 12 points in the tournament, the same number as Switzerland. However, Russia is ahead of Switzerland given the gap between the scored and missed goals. The teams of Italy, Austria and Norway haven’t secured any goals.

In the next match on May 18 team Russia will face Latvia, while Italy will play against the Czech Republic on May 17.

