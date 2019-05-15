WADA’s poised President Banka holds constructive stance in regard to Russia,says ROC chief

ST. PETERSBURG, May 15. /TASS/. Next possible president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka of Poland holds a constructive stance in regard to Russia, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Wednesday.

WADA's press service announced on May 14 that Polish Minister of Sports and Tourism Witold Banka had been elected as the only candidate for the post of WADA’s next president. The WADA presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 7.

"One should not brand the position of the future WADA president as aggressive in regard to our country, as his stance is very constructive," Pozdnyakov stated.

"We met previously on several occasions organizing various events in Poland," the ROC president said. "I am sure that we will find points of contact with him."

The candidacy of Banka, 34, was approved by a voting procedure on Tuesday. Eighteen votes were up for grabs - five from representatives of European countries, four from the South and North America, four from Asia, three from Africa, two from Australia and Oceania.

The WADA announced in its statement on Tuesday that it congratulated "Poland’s Minister of Sport and Tourism, WADA Executive Committee member and former 400m sprinter Witold Banka on his nomination by the representatives of the public authorities of WADA’s Executive Committee and Foundation Board as their preferred candidate for the position of WADA President when Sir Craig Reedie steps down at the end of 2019."

If elected, Banka will become the fourth president of the global anti-doping organization replacing UK's Sir Craig Reedie, who has been at the helm of the agency since 2014.

Banka's candidacy should be officially approved by May 31. The election of WADA's president will be held on November 7 in Poland's Katowice at the agency's board meeting.

"The new President will be formally elected by the Board at the World Conference on Doping in Sport 2019, which takes place in Katowice, Poland, from 5-7 November, and will assume the role for a three-year term from 1 January 2020," the statement from WADA added.