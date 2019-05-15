Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Poland's sports minister Banka only candidate for WADA's presidency

Sport
May 15, 1:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The election of WADA's president will be held on November 7 in Poland's Katowice at the agency's board meeting

Polish Minister of Sports and Tourism Witold Banka

Polish Minister of Sports and Tourism Witold Banka

© EPA-EFE/Piotr Nowak

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. Poland's Minister of Sports and Tourism Witold Banka has been elected as the only candidate for the post of a president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), WADA's press service said on Tuesday.

Banka, 34, was elected by voting. Eighteen votes were up for grabs — five from representatives of European countries, four from South and North America, four from Asia, three from Africa, two from Australia and Oceania.

If elected, Banka will become the fourth president of WADA and will replace UK's Craig Reedie, who has headed the agency since 2014.

Banka's candidacy should be officially announced by May 31. The election of WADA's president will be held on November 7 in Poland's Katowice at the agency's board meeting.

