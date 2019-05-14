Russian Football Union signs cooperation agreement with national anti-doping agency

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian Football Union (RFU) have signed an anti-doping cooperation agreement, RUSADA’s press service announced to TASS on Tuesday.

The document was signed by RFU President Alexander Dyukov and RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus, according to the press service.

An intention to sign an anti-doping agreement between the RFU and RUSADA was first voiced in early April and the chief of RUSADA told TASS late last month that it would be "a broad and all-embracing agreement on the anti-doping cooperation," but he did not disclose the details.

Eduard Bezuglov, the head of the RFU Medical Committee, said in early February that Russia’s governing football body planned introducing changes regarding national football tournaments’ regulations and these changes would concern introduction of anti-doping courses for all participants of the tournaments.