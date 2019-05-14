Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Football Union signs cooperation agreement with national anti-doping agency

Sport
May 14, 13:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The head of the RFU Medical Committee said earlier that Russia’s governing football body planned introducing changes regarding national football tournaments’ regulations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian Football Union (RFU) have signed an anti-doping cooperation agreement, RUSADA’s press service announced to TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian football chief says national squad’s prime task is 'to qualify for 2020 Euro Cup’

The document was signed by RFU President Alexander Dyukov and RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus, according to the press service.

An intention to sign an anti-doping agreement between the RFU and RUSADA was first voiced in early April and the chief of RUSADA told TASS late last month that it would be "a broad and all-embracing agreement on the anti-doping cooperation," but he did not disclose the details.

Eduard Bezuglov, the head of the RFU Medical Committee, said in early February that Russia’s governing football body planned introducing changes regarding national football tournaments’ regulations and these changes would concern introduction of anti-doping courses for all participants of the tournaments.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, China ready to provide security guarantees to North Korea, says Lavrov
2
Kremlin announces agenda for Putin’s meeting with Pompeo
3
Press review: Where will Putin meet Trump and ‘sabotaged’ tankers raise Iran tensions
4
Putin’s visit to arms exhibition ahead of talks with Pompeo not a signal for US — Kremlin
5
Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile
6
Russian servicemen to use Syrian experience at summer training
7
Growing tensions in Idlib pose threat to forming Syrian constitutional committee — Erdogan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT