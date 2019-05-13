2019 IIHF World Championship: Russia on winning streak after 3-0 win over Czech team

BRATISLAVA, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian national ice hockey team defeated 3-0 the national squad from the Czech Republic in Slovakia’s Bratislava during their group stage match of the 2019 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship.

The goals were scored by Sergei Andronov (14th minute of the match), Nikita Gusev (33rd minute) and Nikita Zaitsev (60th minute). The goals scored by Andronov and Zaitsev were the first for the players at this world championship, while Gusev scored his second one at this global ice hockey tournament in Slovakia.

Russian forward Nikita Kucherov booked an assist during the second goal of the match and currently tops the list of scoring leaders at the championship with six points (two goals, four assists).

This was the third straight win for the Russian team at the 2019 IIHF World Championship as the so-called ‘Red Machine’ defeated Norway 5-3 on May 10 and then blanked Austria 5-0 on May 12.

Russia is currently in the top of its Group B with nine points and is scheduled to play its next game against Italy on May 15, while the Czech Republic is taking on the national squad from Latvia on May 16.

The 2019 IIHF World Championship is hosted by Slovakia between May 10 and 26. The participating teams were divided into Groups A and B. Group A is playing matches in Slovakia’s Kosice and includes hosts Slovakia, Canada, the United States, Finland, Germany, Denmark, France and Great Britain.

Group B is playing matches in Bratislava and enlists teams from Sweden, Russia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Norway, Latvia, Austria and Italy.

Slovakia offers two venues for hosting matches of the championship and they are the country’s capital of Bratislava and the country’s second largest city of Kosice. Each city hosts 28 matches of the group stage as well as two quarterfinals.

The semifinals, the final and the match for the bronze will be played in Bratislava at the over 10,000-seat capacity Ondrej Nepela Arena. Kosice, which has a population of 240,000, offers the over 8,300-seat capacity Steel Arena.