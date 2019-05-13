Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian high jumper Maria Lasitskene undergoes nine doping tests in 2019

Sport
May 13, 20:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Her manager Olga Nazarova said earlier that the athlete, who has been earlier granted the neutral status by the IAAF, plans to enter competitions of five different international tournaments in June

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Maria Lasitskene, the World and European champion in high jump, underwent nine doping tests since January 2019, her husband Vladas Lasitskas wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

According to his Twitter, in the first four months of this year doping control officers collected from Lasitskene, who won the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March, six urine samples, two blood samples for the Athlete Biological Passport and one general blood analysis sample.

Lasitskene’s manager Olga Nazarova told TASS in late April that the athlete, who has been earlier granted the neutral status by the IAAF (the International Association of Athletics Federations), plans to enter competitions of five different international tournaments in June with the IAAF Diamong League stage in Sweden’s Stockholm (begins on May 30).

The IAAF Doping Review Board approved on December 18, 2018 an updated version of the Guidance Note for Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) status applications and sent the document to the RusAF.

The RusAF started accepting neutral status applications from national track and field athletes on December 19. The world’s governing athletics body has already granted neutral-status participation permits to 67 Russian track and field athletes.

According to the IAAF regulations, the global athletics body has the right to disregard individual applications unaccompanied by an official document from the RusAF with all the necessary information, which the federation has in regard to a particular applicant. The document must also state whether the RusAF confirms that an applicant is in compliance with all requirements and whether it grants its own approval.

As of May 13, the IAAF turned down 20 neutral status applications from Russian track and field athletes. The RusAF has already received 286 applications from national athletes requesting to grant them a neutral status, of which 277 have been sent to the IAAF.

