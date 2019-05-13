Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IAAF rejects five neutral status applications from Russian race walkers

Sport
May 13, 13:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

IAAF’s previously issued neutral-status permissions for Russian athletes expired on December 31, 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has turned down applications for a neutral-status participation in international tournaments from five Russian track and field athletes, the press service of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) announced on Monday.

The world’s governing body of track and field athletics rejected neutral-status applications filed by race walkers Klavdia Afanasyeva, Margarita Nikiforova, Vitaly Anchin, Alexander Garin and Alexei Kudashkin.

Only three Russian race walkers have been cleared for international tournaments this year in the neutral status and they are Vasiliy Mizinov (the bronze medalist of the 2018 European Championship), Yana Smerdova and Alexei Shevchuk. The trio will participate in the 2019 European Race Walking Cup in Alytus, Lithuania on 19 May.

More news on
DOPING SCANDAL IN RUSSIAN SPORTS

Russian figure skater banned for one year for doping

Russia files 257 neutral-status applications with IAAF for national athletes

Russian basketballer Balandin gets 4-year suspension over doping abuse

The IAAF Doping Review Board approved on December 18, 2018 an updated version of the Guidance Note for Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) status applications and sent the document to the RusAF.

The RusAF started accepting neutral status applications from national track and field athletes on December 19. The world’s governing athletics body has already granted neutral-status participation permits to 67 Russian track and field athletes.

According to the IAAF regulations, the global athletics body has the right to disregard individual applications unaccompanied by an official document from the RusAF with all the necessary information, which the federation has in regard to a particular applicant. The document must also state whether the RusAF confirms that an applicant is in compliance with all requirements and whether it grants its own approval.

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in late 2015 following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the global federation.

The IAAF, however, permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. IAAF’s previously issued neutral-status permissions for Russian athletes expired on December 31, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat comments on Lavrov’s agenda for talks with Pompeo
2
Russia’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruisers to get advanced torpedo defense systems
3
Press review: Iran’s bid to skirt US sanctions and Trump trade war may spark global crash
4
Expert calls Arctic promising region for wind turbines
5
Group of Northern Fleet ships enter Norwegian Sea
6
Grenade launchers US handed to Ukraine are unlicensed copy of Russia’s RPG-7 - expert
7
Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT