Russian track cycling Olympic champion Viktor Manakov dies at age of 58

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Viktor Manakov, the 1980 Olympic champion in track cycling, has died at the age of 58, President of the Russian Cycling Federation Vyacheslav Yekimov said on Sunday.

"1980 Olympic champion Vikot Manakov has died suddenly tomorrow morning. The father of sons Viktor and Maxim, my friend, coach and teacher, a sanguine man has passed away. My condolences to his wife Jolanta," he wrote on his Twitter account giving no further details.

Along with the 1980 Olympic gold medal in 4,000 cycling event, Manakov is the holder of one gold, two silver and a bronze medals of world championships in pursuit racing. He also won gold at the 1986 Good Will Games. His son Viktor is Europe’s champion and a bronze medalist in track racing.