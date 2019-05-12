Dadonov's two goals help Russian hockey team defeat Austrians in the World Championship

BRATISLAVA, May 12 / TASS/. The Russian national hockey team scored a major victory over the Austrian team, finishing the game 5:0, in the second match at the World Championships in Slovakia. The game took place at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava.

Yevgeny Dadonov opened the score in the 13th minute, in the 41st minute he scored a double. Nikita Kucherov (35), Ivan Telegin (35) and Ilya Kovalchuk (45) scored a goal each. Telegin, who was added to the list of the national team right before the game with Austrians, managed to score right after touching the puck for the first time during the game.

Kucherov also scored, now has 2 goals + 3 assists in the tournament. The Russians caught up on this indicator with the Finnish forward Kaapo Kakko (5 + 0) and the Czech forward Dominik Kubalik (2 + 3). Dadonov scored four goals in two games and is the best shooter of the Russian national team in the tournament.

The Austrian team last won the world championship in 1947, while the Austrians won the bronze medal, and the bronze medal in the 1931 tournament among the hockey players from Austria.

The Russian national team scored its second victory in the tournament, in the opening match the Russians beat the Norwegians (5: 2). The team headed by Ilya Vorobyov continues to share the first place in Group B with the Czech team; both teams have 6 points each. Later on Sunday, Italy will meet with Sweden and Latvia play against Switzerland, as part of the same group.

The Russian team will play next with the Czech Team on May 13; game begins at 5:15 pm Moscow time, while the Austrians will play th Swiss on the 14th. The World Championship in Slovakia will end on May 26.