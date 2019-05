SOCHI, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin scored ten goals for his ‘Hockey Legends’ squad in a gala match of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi on Friday.

Traditionally, Putin wore his customary red ice hockey jersey, sporting number 11. He scored in the opening period.

The match against the rival Night Ice Hockey League team ended with a 14-7 victory for ‘Hockey Legends’. Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder was among the spectators.