MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian runner Ksenia Savina has been disqualified for 12 years for violating anti-doping rules, the press service of the All-Russia Athletic Federation (RAF) said on Tuesday.

Her coach Alexey Savin was also disqualified for four years for doping.

Savina's disqualification starts on 6 May 2019. Her coach's disqualification started on 3 April 2019.